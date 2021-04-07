Former Bengal Chad Johnson leaves $1,000 tip for Redlands Grill staff

NORWOOD, Ohio — Chad "Ochocinco" Johnson gave the staff at one Cincinnati area restaurant a reason to do an end zone celebration of their own Tuesday night.

The record-holding former Bengals wide receiver left a $1,000 gratuity on a $528 tab at Redlands Grill in Rookwood Commons, with a note that read: "I once scored 3 touchdowns in one game. That is one less than Al Bundy at Polk High!!"

In his tweet, Johnson referenced Proverbs 11:25 "(Cincinnati edition)", which states "A generous person will prosper; whoever refreshes others will be refreshed."

Ochocinco is known for tipping generously at restaurants citing Proverbs, sometimes using his old stats to determine the amount. Johnson, who now resides in Florida, left a similar $1,000 tip at a restaurant that reopened in Cooper City in May 2020.