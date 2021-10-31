Watch
For the first time in the show's history, ESPN's College GameDay coming to Cincinnati

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Aaron Doster/AP
Cincinnati running back Jerome Ford (24) carries the ball as he breaks a tackle against UCF linebacker Jeremiah Jean-Baptiste, right, during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)
Posted at 12:51 PM, Oct 31, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-31 12:51:58-04

CINCINNATI — For the first time in the show's history, ESPN's College GameDay is coming to the University of Cincinnati this Saturday.

College GameDay will broadcast live from UC's campus ahead of No. 2 Cincinnati's match-up with Tulsa.

The show will air for three hours from 9 a.m. to noon.

The announcement was made on Twitter.

The Bearcats are one of the top teams in college football this year. The team currently has an 8-0 record for the fifth time in program history. Cincinnati is currently the only team in the country that ranks in the Top 10 nationally in both scoring offense and scoring defense.

More details and the exact site location for College GameDay will be announced next week and we will share that on WCPO 9.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.