For the first time in the show's history, ESPN's College GameDay coming to Cincinnati

CINCINNATI — For the first time in the show's history, ESPN's College GameDay is coming to the University of Cincinnati this Saturday.

College GameDay will broadcast live from UC's campus ahead of No. 2 Cincinnati's match-up with Tulsa.

The show will air for three hours from 9 a.m. to noon.

The announcement was made on Twitter.

FOR THE FIRST TIME EVER ... We're Cincinnati bound 👏 @GoBearcatsFB pic.twitter.com/UFeJnQMoY3 — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) October 31, 2021

The Bearcats are one of the top teams in college football this year. The team currently has an 8-0 record for the fifth time in program history. Cincinnati is currently the only team in the country that ranks in the Top 10 nationally in both scoring offense and scoring defense.

More details and the exact site location for College GameDay will be announced next week and we will share that on WCPO 9.

