Fixing pothole damage helps SPCA pets

CINCINNATI — Get your car repaired and they'll throw in a new puppy.

The SPCA currently has about 75 cats and dogs available for adoption.

So they launched March Puppy Mayhem in hopes that most of them find forever homes.

That's where Evans Auto Care in Blue Ash comes into play. Rampant potholes this time of year keep them busy replacing shocks and struts.

While they're cashing in, they're giving back. Evans Auto Care is covering the adoption fees for a furry friend for every shock and strut replacement this month.

The SPCA said they've been just as busy during the pandemic -- adopting out about 100 animals each month.

They're finding that animals are really helping us get through tough times.

"People are needing some extra care and we find that animals bring us joy, they bring us happiness and they help with stress, so absolutely we've seen an uptick in adoptions since the pandemic,” said Nyketa Gaffney from the SPCA of Cincinnati. “We're looking to clear out the shelter. That's the goal. We would like to even be out of business. I think everyone that works here would love to see an animal in a forever home."

If you’re not ready to adopt just yet, Evans Auto Care is also hosting a pet food drive. You can drop off a bag of kibble at their Blue Ash location on Plainfield Road.