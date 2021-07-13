Findlay Market launches new composting system open to public use

CINCINNATI — Findlay Market is making it easy to get into composting by opening up their internal composting system to the public.

Users are given a five-gallon bucket, which they take home and fill with yard waste, eggshells, coffee grounds and produce, organizers said. When their bucket is full, they can drop it off at Findlay Market's vendor lot off Race Street from 4-8 p.m. on Tuesdays. Workers will empty and clean the bucket out before giving it back.

Meat and dairy products (beyond eggshells) are prohibited.

“The food waste that would otherwise throw in the landfill can be recycled into some wonderful compost," Amanda Lukas, the outdoor market and sustainability manager with Findlay Market, said. "That can be used to plant more of your vegetables and fruit and even your aesthetically pleasing flowers and garden.”

Findlay Market had two composting bins, but someone gifted the program two "Earth tubs." The local Environmental Protection Agency and Hamilton County also provided grants to the program to help double its capacity.

The program costs $10 a month, or $55 for six months, Lukas said. That money will go toward funding other sustainability efforts, like selling the compost at farmer's markets, creating a collection site for plastic bags, and making a rainwater collection system.

