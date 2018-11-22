CINCINNATI -- More than 1,200 pounds of turkey, 13,000 pounds of green beans and 80 gallons of gravy will go toward feeding needy families on this Thanksgiving Day.

Community members can get a free Thanksgiving meal, health services and winter gear at Fall Feast. The event runs from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Duke Energy Convention Center. Meals will be served from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Volunteers will also provide haircuts, vision screenings, dental checkups, flu shots, health screenings and mammograms. Families can also get free glasses, toiletries, coats and books.

Organizer Justin Markel said if volunteers make everyone feel better a little better about their situation, then they’ve done their jobs.

“It’s a cold time, it can be a tough time,” Markel said. “We can lift them up ... it’s a great day.”



Thankgiving Day is here, and our volunteers are ready to start the day! Have a happy Thanksgiving and a happy #FallFeast ! pic.twitter.com/Av9x3lZvDW — Fall Feast (@FallFeast) November 22, 2018

Give Back Cincinnati created the event in 2005, and volunteers have served over 50,000 meals since.

The health clinic is sponsored by Mercy Health in partnership with Cincinnati Children's Hospital and the Cincinnati Eye Institute.

Other sponsors include Give Back Cincinnati, City Gospel Mission, Crossroads, Alpine Valley, Paramount Advantage, Klosterman Bakery, US Foods, Chicken Mac Truck, Prestige, George Fern, Spectra and Rhinegeist.

Click here if you’d like to donate.