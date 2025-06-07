Police: 47-year-old woman shot, killed in Evanston

CINCINNATI — A 47-year-old woman is dead after a shooting in Evanston early Saturday morning, Cincinnati police said.

Police said officers were dispatched to the 1500 block of Jonathan Avenue for a reported shooting.

When officers arrived, they located 47-year-old Laura Schueler with a gunshot wound. First responders determined Schueler to be deceased at the scene.

CPD did not say what led up to the shooting or if they have any suspects.

Anyone with information about the fatal shooting can contact CPD's Homicide Unit at 513-352-3542.