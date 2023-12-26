Police: 39-year-old man shot outside residence in Evanston

CINCINNATI — A 39-year-old man was shot Tuesday evening in Evanston, Cincinnati police said.

The shooting took place just before 4:30 p.m. outside a residence in the 3200 block of Wold Avenue between Hewitt Avenue and Malory Court.

Police said the man was shot in the abdomen. He was transported to UC Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said the shooting happened during an argument between the father of a child and the mother of the child's boyfriend. The victim was the boyfriend, police said.

The father of the child was taken into custody, and police said a gun was recovered at the scene.

Police are investigating whether the boyfriend was shot in self defense or not.