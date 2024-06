CINCINNATI — Three people, including a juvenile, where shot early Sunday morning in Evanston, Cincinnati police said.

Police responded to a home in the 1600 block of Dexter Avenue just before 1:30 a.m.

Police said a 15-year-old and two 19-year-olds were found with gunshot wounds. All three had non-life-threatening injuries, said Jonathan Cunningham, public information officer for CPD.

CPD has not released any information about possible suspects.