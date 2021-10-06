CPD searching for missing man recovering from brain injury

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati Police is asking the public for help searching for a man missing from his home on Spokane Avenue in Evanston.

Police said 42-year-old Carl Moorman was last seen jumping the fence in the rear yard of his home at around 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday. He was recently released from the hospital after suffering a severe brain injury and police said he is unable to comprehend or understand when someone speaks to him.

If anyone sees Moorman, call an ambulance to take him to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, police said.

Moorman was last seen wearing a grey t-shirt and blue jeans. He stands roughly five feet, nine inches tall, weighs about 160 pounds. He has short hair, with some missing on one side and brown eyes.