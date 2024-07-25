CPD: 84-year-old woman dead after crash in parking garage

CINCINNATI — An 84-year-old woman has died after a crash in Evanston on Monday, the Cincinnati Police Department said.

The coroner identified the victim as Liliane Levy.

The crash happened at approximately 5:45 a.m. in the 2100 block of Dana Avenue.

CPD said Levy was driving a Hyundai Sonata in a parking garage when she hit "two unoccupied vehicles."

Police said Levy had serious injuries and was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

She died from her injuries on Wednesday.

CPD does not believe speed and impairment contributed to the crash.

Anyone who saw the crash is asked to call CPD's traffic unit at 413-352-2514.