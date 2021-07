CINCINNATI — Cincinnati Police are searching for 67-year-old Diane Hafford, who suffers from dementia and may be in danger.

Hafford was wearing her hair in a braided bun tied with a tye-dye scrunchie and was wearing a black shirt with black pants.

Anyone with information on her location should call Cincinnati Police or 911.