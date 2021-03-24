Cincinnati FD: Fire heavily damaged Evanston home, spread next door

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati firefighters extinguished a house fire in Evanston that damaged nearby buildings Wednesday evening.

The fire at a home on the 1600 block of Dauner Avenue was first reported before 6:30 p.m.

Fire officials said flames were visible on the second floor, and the building next door had also been exposed and began to burn.

No one was inside when the fire first broke out, and no firefighters were hurt, CFD officials said. Firefighters did not hear smoke detectors working inside the building.

The back of the house was mostly smoke damage in the front, second floor and attic. Fire officials also reported damage to the siding on the house to the left and the garage to the right.

A live power line had dropped from the home and lay across the street, which hindered fire apparatus placement at the scene, according to a release from CFD. Still, crews were able to extinguish the flames within 20 minutes.

The fire's cause is under investigation, and two families were displaced as a result of the fire.

