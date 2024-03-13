PD: Man in 'critical but stable' condition after shooting in East Westwood

CINCINNATI — A man is in "critical but stable" condition after a shooting in East Westwood, Cincinnati police said.

The shooting happened near the intersection of Baltimore and McHenry avenues around 4:45 p.m.

Police said the victim was involved in some type of "verbal altercation" with another man at a nearby market. The altercation may have started inside and then spilled out into the street, police said.

Police said they do not have any suspects in custody.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Cincinnati Police Department or Crimestoppers at 513-352-3040.