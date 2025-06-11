Police: Motorcyclist dead after crashing on US-50, falling to street below

CINCINNATI — One person is dead after police said a man crashed his motorcycle on US-50, came off the bike and fell to the road below.

Police said a motorcyclist was riding on US-50 just beyond I-71 when he hit the wall and fell about 25 feet down onto Simpkinson Way, in front of the entrance of One Lytle Place.

Traffic cameras show what appears to be the motorcycle on the shoulder of US-50.

ODOT

The motorcyclist, who has not been identified at this time, was pronounced dead at the scene. Police said speed is believed to be a factor in the crash. The man was wearing a helmet.

Sam Harasimowicz/WCPO

All lanes of US-50 beyond I-71 will be blocked "for several hours" as police continue to investigate the crash.

WCPO will update this story with more information when it is available.