New cocktail bar, Afterlife, to open in Cincinnati's Court Street Plaza

CINCINNATI — Court Street Plaza in downtown Cincinnati is set to welcome a new cocktail bar this weekend.

Afterlife, located at 44 E Court Street, is holding its grand opening Saturday, Sept. 6, during a "Blok Party" on the plaza. The "Blok Party" — titled after the DJ, Blok Game, who is hosting the party — will kick off with a morning yoga session before having DJ sets, giveaways, a local vendor market, a dance party and more.

The cocktail bar, helmed by owner Tracy Liu, is a mixture of "inventive cocktails, soulful music and meaningful connection," according to a press release.

Provided by 3CDC

The bar and lounge has a sleek and modern feel with a wrap-around metal-topped bar with ample barstool seating. There are also various other seating options and a variety of greenery among the sea of yellow flooring and natural light.

In terms of drinks, guests can expect a "food flavor-driven" cocktail menu, including various drink titles such as "Ramen," "Zeal" and "Moxi." Liu only wants to tease the bar's cocktail menu, inviting guests to visit to learn more about each drink and the story behind the menu.

Provided by 3CDC

"Afterlife isn't just about great cocktails — it's about creating a space where people can connect, unwind and truly be themselves," Liu said in a press release. "It's a welcoming hangout for meaningful conversations and new friendships."

Afterlife's website doubles down on that sentiment, saying it isn't just a bar, "It's a hideaway. It's a vibe — a symbol of freedom." The bar's website also invites people to be both spontaneous and curious.

Christy Samad, the executive vice president of civic and commercial space activation at 3CDC, said Afterlife is a "valuable asset" to Court Street Plaza that complements "a diverse mix of food and beverage establishments that each contribute their own unique character to the block."

Provided by 3CDC

"Afterlife brings an electric, lighthearted energy to the Plaza, offering an inclusive and inviting space where people can gather, connect and enjoy themselves — regardless of the occasion," Samad said.

Following its grand opening Saturday, Afterlife is set to be open Tuesdays through Sundays.

Here are the bar's full hours:



Tuesday through Thursday — 4 p.m. to Midnight

Friday — 4 p.m. to 2:30 a.m.

Saturday — 2 p.m. to 2:30 a.m.

Sunday — 2-10 p.m.

You can click here to learn more about Afterlife.