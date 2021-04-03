CPD investigating after pursuit ends in crash Downtown

CINCINNATI — A police pursuit ended in a crash Downtown that sent three people to the hospital, according to Cincinnati Police.

Police at the scene of the crash said officers witnessed a black SUV engaged in drug activity at Eighth and Linn Streets. They initiated a traffic stop, and the vehicle fled. Police believe one of the occupants in the SUV discarded drugs during the pursuit.

The black SUV crashed into a silver SUV at East Eighth and Walnut Streets before 8 p.m.

One person in the silver SUV was taken to UC Medical Center, and another was taken to Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center. Both have minor injuries, police said.

Police said the driver of the black SUV, who has warrants out of Texas, was not injured. The passenger in the suspect vehicle was transported to UCMC as a precaution. Authorities did not release the identity of the driver or the passenger.