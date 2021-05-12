Cyclists riding from Cincinnati to Cleveland to raise gun violence awareness

CINCINNATI — A group of cyclists are departing from Cincinnati Wednesday and heading to Cleveland in order to raise awareness of gun violence across Ohio.

Calvin Love runs a nonprofit gym for underprivileged children in Cleveland called Little Giants, and he is leading the ride out of Cincinnati Wednesday morning. Trainers from the gym are joining Love on the ride from Cincinnati through Xenia to Columbus, and then to Akron before finishing in Cleveland.

In 2017, Love's nephew was shot and killed in Cleveland, and instead of sitting by and not doing anything, he said he decided to bring awareness to gun violence.

While gun violence is down in Cincinnati compared to this time in 2020, the number of guns recovered is up to 567, an increase of about 62%. Teens are also making up a share of the crimes involving guns.

"Gun violence is running rampant in our communities," Love said. "I'm noticing more and more that younger teens are involved, either the shooter or the victim. Unfortunately, it's becoming an epidemic."

Locally, the Cincinnati Recreation Commission centers provide options for children and teens to stay out of trouble, and the Cincinnati Police Department brought back its C.I.T.I. camp for the summer. You can sign up for C.I.T.I. camp here.