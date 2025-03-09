Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsHamilton CountyCincinnatiCUF

Actions

CPD: 42-year-old man shot, killed in CUF

Police lights
Jaromir Chalabala
Police lights
Posted
and last updated

CINCINNATI — A 42-year-old man is dead after a shooting Saturday in the CUF neighborhood, the Cincinnati Police Department (CPD) said.

CPD said the shooting took place shortly after 4 p.m. in the 600 block of Riddle Road in CUF. The CUF neighborhood is made up of Clifton Heights, University Heights and Fairview Heights.

First responders found Kevin Garr suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to UC Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, CPD said.

CPD did not say if they had any suspects in the shooting.

CPD said its Homicide Unit's investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information regarding the fatal shooting is asked to call the Homicide Unit at 513-352-3542.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

The team that helps you save so you Don't Waste Your Money