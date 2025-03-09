CPD: 42-year-old man shot, killed in CUF

CINCINNATI — A 42-year-old man is dead after a shooting Saturday in the CUF neighborhood, the Cincinnati Police Department (CPD) said.

CPD said the shooting took place shortly after 4 p.m. in the 600 block of Riddle Road in CUF. The CUF neighborhood is made up of Clifton Heights, University Heights and Fairview Heights.

First responders found Kevin Garr suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to UC Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, CPD said.

CPD did not say if they had any suspects in the shooting.

CPD said its Homicide Unit's investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information regarding the fatal shooting is asked to call the Homicide Unit at 513-352-3542.