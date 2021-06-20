CPD: One dead, two injured in South Cumminsville shooting

CINCINNATI — Authorities are investigating the overnight shooting death of a man in South Cumminsville, according to Cincinnati Police.

Officials said District 3 officers responded to a call for multiple people shot on the 3000 block of Borden Street around 12:30 a.m. Sunday. Investigators said officers found two shooting victims upon arrival: one was Courtney Evans, 41, who was pronounced dead at the scene; the other victim was transported to Cincinnati Medical Center. Officials said a third shooting victim arrived later at the hospital.

The Cincinnati Police Department's Homicide Unit is investigating, and anyone with information should call 513-352-3542.