CPD: Motorcyclist dead after Mount Airy crash

CINCINNATI — Police are investigating a crash that left one motorcyclist dead in Mt. Airy Thursday night.

According to a news release from the Cincinnati Police Department, 24-year-old David Jones was heading north on Colerain Avenue near Mt. Airy Forest around 8 p.m. when he crossed the double yellow line and hit a vehicle traveling south.

Jones was transported to University of Cincinnati Medical Center to be treated for serious injuries where he later died.

Police said Jones was not wearing a helmet. Investigators believe excessive speed was a factor in the crash.

Witnesses to the crash are encouraged to reach out to CPD's Traffic Unit at 513-352-2514.