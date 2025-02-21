CPD: 1 killed in crash while pulling out of parking lot

CINCINNATI — A man has died after a driver hit his Corolla while he was pulling out of a parking lot in the East End, according to the Cincinnati Police Department.

Officials have identified the man as 31-year-old Nicholas Kammerer.

It happened just after 8 p.m. Thursday in the 900 block of Riverside Drive near the Montgomery Inn Boathouse.

Police said in a news release that a man was driving a Dodge Charger on the road when he hit Kammerer in a Toyota Corolla pulling out of a parking lot.

Kammerer was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where he died from his injuries.

The other driver was not injured.

Officers said speed is being investigated as a factor in the crash.

CPD said Kammerer was wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call CPD's traffic unit at 513-352-2514.