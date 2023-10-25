Council members discuss prioritizing underserved neighborhoods if Cincinnati railway sale passes

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati City Council is considering what comes next for money it would get from the sale of the Cincinnati Southern Railway ahead of the November 7th election.

Three council members introduced a motion prioritizing equity while spending money the city would get from the sale.

“A lot of voters are concerned that the money from the sale of the railway will not affect the neighborhoods in which they live," Vice Mayor Jan-Michele Lemon Kearney said.

She said the proposal aims to reassure Cincinnatians.

The city identified 15 neighborhoods it said are the most underserved. The list includes:



Villages at Roll Hill

Millvale

English Woods

Lower Price Hill

Queensgate

Winton Hills

South Fairmount

West End

East Westwood

Avondale

Roselawn

Mt. Airy

East Price Hill

South Cumminsville

North Fairmount

This motion proposes more money go to projects involving existing infrastructure in those neighborhoods.

“Because, you know, the proceeds from the sale of the railway can only go to existing infrastructure, but what about new development?" Kearney said.

The motion proposes other funds not from the sale go to new projects in these communities. It would task the city manager with creating a community advisory committee related to equity and the railroad sale funds.

This money isn't guaranteed to the city, though. It's up to voters — many of whom are against the idea.

Some said the city would get more money from continuing to lease the railroad and some said they're skeptical that the city wouldn't find a way to spend the money on things other than existing infrastructure.

Currently, state law requires the city to only use the money for existing infrastructure.