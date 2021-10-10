CPD: Three wounded in shootout on Short Vine Saturday evening

CINCINNATI — Three people were wounded in a shootout on Short Vine near Corry St. on Saturday evening, according to Cincinnati Police.

Police said a woman and man were arguing outside of The Cupboard and the argument escalated. One person opened fire and the other returned fire, striking one another and hitting a bystander in the process, police said.

The bystander injured is the owner of Cincy Steak and Lemonade. The man involved in the shootout was shot in the arm and the woman involved was shot multiple times. Police said all three drove themselves to nearby hospitals and are expected to fully recover.

The University of Cincinnati is holding it's annual Parent's Weekend all weekend. UC issued an alert to students and faculty, telling them to stay in place at 8:23 p.m. They issued an all-clear message that said there was no threat to the campus at 8:45 p.m.

Police have not yet announced any charges being filed against the two involved in the shooting.