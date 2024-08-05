Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsHamilton CountyCincinnatiCorryville

Actions

PD: 1 dead, 1 injured in double shooting near University of Cincinnati in Corryville

Bishop Street Shooting Corryville
Rob Pieper/WCPO
Police are investigating a double shooting in the 3200 block of Bishop Street near the University of Cincinnati in Corryville.
Bishop Street Shooting Corryville
Posted
and last updated

CINCINNATI — One man is dead and another is injured after a double shooting Monday evening in Corryville, Cincinnati police said.

Police said the shooting happened around 5 p.m. in the 3200 block of Bishop Street, which is near the University of Cincinnati.

One man was killed in the shooting, and another man has non-life-threatening injuries, CPD said.

Police have not identified either of the men shot.

Police have also not said if they have any suspects in the shooting.

This is a developing story and WCPO will update when more information is available.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Serving our community for 75 years! Click here to watch.