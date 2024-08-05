PD: 1 dead, 1 injured in double shooting near University of Cincinnati in Corryville

CINCINNATI — One man is dead and another is injured after a double shooting Monday evening in Corryville, Cincinnati police said.

Police said the shooting happened around 5 p.m. in the 3200 block of Bishop Street, which is near the University of Cincinnati.

One man was killed in the shooting, and another man has non-life-threatening injuries, CPD said.

Police have not identified either of the men shot.

Police have also not said if they have any suspects in the shooting.

This is a developing story and WCPO will update when more information is available.