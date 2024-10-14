Watch Now
CPD: 18-year-old shot, killed in Westwood Sunday night

Editor's note: CPD initially said the shooting happened on Lakewood Avenue, which is in Corryville. CPD later clarified the shooting happened on Lakeview Avenue, which is in Westwood.

An 18-year-old is dead after a shooting in Westwood Sunday night, according to Cincinnati police.

CPD officers were called to the 3300 block of Lakeview Avenue for a report of a person who'd been shot. When police arrived on scene, they found 18-year-old Kaleb Evans suffering from a gunshot wound.

Police said Cincinnati Fire Department officials on the scene attempted life-saving measures but determined Evans was dead.

Cincinnati police did not provide any information on a possible suspect, or any details on what may have led up to the shooting.

The shooting is still under investigation; anyone with any information can contact CPD's homicide unit at 513.352.3542.

