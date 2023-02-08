Watch Now
West North Bend Road in College Hill closed due to police activity

Posted at 7:28 AM, Feb 08, 2023
CINCINNATI — West North Bend Road is closed near Hempwood Avenue in College Hill due to police activity.

Investigators have put up crime scene tape and there are multiple first responders on the scene.

Cincinnati police have not provided any additional details. Investigators have not said how long they expect the road to be closed.

This is a developing story and will be updated once more information becomes available.

