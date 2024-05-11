Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsHamilton CountyCincinnatiCollege Hill

Actions

US Postal Inspection Service offering $150K for arrest in assault, robbery of USPS worker in College Hill

Ted Thompson, Branch 43 President, said 17 of their postal carriers have been robbed or assaulted since January 2022. They rallied Wednesday at Fountain Square for more protections amid increased violence.
College Hill Postal Worker Assault Suspects
Posted at 1:06 PM, May 11, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-11 13:06:10-04

CINCINNATI — The U.S. Postal Inspection Service (USPIS) is offering a reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction in the assault and robbery of a Cincinnati USPS worker.

The USPIS is offering up to $150,000 after a letter carrier was assaulted and robbed in College Hill on Monday, May 6. The assault happened in the 6000 block of Lantana Avenue.

It's unclear what exactly the suspects took during the robbery.

The USPIS also does not have any description of the suspects, but has a photo showing the backs of three individuals.

College Hill Postal Worker Assault Suspects

If you can identify these individuals, the USPIS said to "take no action to apprehend these persons yourself."

If you have information about the assault and robbery, you're asked to contact the USPIS at 1-877-876-2455 (say "Law Enforcement"). The Reference Case No. is 4304345.

READ MORE:
US postal authorities boost efforts to combat ongoing mail theft, violent crimes
New bill in congress would help protect US postal workers
Postal Service expands employee safety efforts amid thefts, robberies

Mail theft continues, as USPS rushes to install new secure mailboxes

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Find WCPO 9 everywhere you stream.