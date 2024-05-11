US Postal Inspection Service offering $150K for arrest in assault, robbery of USPS worker in College Hill

CINCINNATI — The U.S. Postal Inspection Service (USPIS) is offering a reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction in the assault and robbery of a Cincinnati USPS worker.

The USPIS is offering up to $150,000 after a letter carrier was assaulted and robbed in College Hill on Monday, May 6. The assault happened in the 6000 block of Lantana Avenue.

It's unclear what exactly the suspects took during the robbery.

The USPIS also does not have any description of the suspects, but has a photo showing the backs of three individuals.

Provided by the U.S. Postal Inspection Service

If you can identify these individuals, the USPIS said to "take no action to apprehend these persons yourself."

If you have information about the assault and robbery, you're asked to contact the USPIS at 1-877-876-2455 (say "Law Enforcement"). The Reference Case No. is 4304345.

