CPD: Shootout leaves College Hill home shot full of bullets

CINCINNATI — A shootout between two people on Addice Way in College Hill left a home shot full of bullets Wednesday afternoon, according to Cincinnati Police.

Police said two people walking down the street got into an argument with a resident on his porch. One of the two people on the street pulled out a gun and fired at the home and the man, who wasn't hit, CPD said. The homeowner then went inside his home, retrieved a firearm and returned fire.

Police said they don't believe anyone was injured in the shooting, but the investigation is ongoing.

CPD has not announced whether anyone will face charges in the incident.