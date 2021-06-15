Police: Man dead after Monday night crash in College Hill

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Police Department said a man died after his vehicle was involved in a crash Monday night in College Hill.

According to police, around 11 p.m. Monday, Dwight Lavizzo, 36, was driving south on Daly Road when his vehicle crossed the double yellow line and struck a vehicle driving north.

First responders transported Lavizzo to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, but he died from his injuries while at the hospital.

The driver of the other vehicle involved had serious injuries, according to the police. First responders transported them to UCMC, as well, for treatment.

It's not known at this time what caused the crash, and police are still investigating the incident.