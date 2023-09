CINCINNATI — One person is dead after being shot in Clifton, Cincinnati police said.

Police responded to the 3400 block of Brookline Avenue just before 1:30 p.m. for reports of the shooting.

There, they found a vehicle crashed into some trees and a person shot dead outside of the vehicle.

Police believe the person was driving the vehicle when they were shot, which caused them to crash.

The victim's identity has not been released.

Police said they are searching for two suspects.