Judge orders Clifton hookah bar to permanently close following lawsuit with City of Cincinnati

CINCINNATI — A Hamilton County judge has ordered a Clifton hookah bar to close permanently following a lawsuit with the City of Cincinnati.

Bohemian Hookah Cafe has been ordered to shut down by Hamilton County Common Pleas Judge Patrick Dinkelacker after the bar was sued by the City of Cincinnati and Cincinnati Board of Health in September.

After the ruling came out, city council member Mark Jeffreys, who is currently running for reelection, said on X, "Clifton Gaslight just got safer."

"This was never about shutting a business down, but rather ensuring that any business plays by the rules and is respectful to neighbors in a neighborhood business district," Jeffreys wrote in the X thread.

We've covered the Clifton hookah bar repeatedly, with neighbors complaining of late-night parties, illegal alcohol sales and the potential violence centered around the business.

In July, a late-night street takeover took place near the bar where several people seen on surveillance footage were blocking traffic, partying in the street and fighting on Ludlow Avenue. That street takeover led to several Clifton business owners demanding action against the hookah lounge.

"Clifton has always been a very welcoming, very safe neighborhood," said Mike Anagnostou, owner of Ludlow Wines and president of the Clifton Business Association. "It really does harm to the businesses here."

The lawsuit didn't specifically address those complaints from neighbors but claimed that Bohemian Hookah Cafe repeatedly sold tobacco to someone under the age of 21 and repeatedly violated the Ohio Smoke Free Workplace Act by allowing smoking indoors without obtaining an exemption from the Ohio Department of Health.

When the lawsuit was filed, Anagnostou told us the timing of the lawsuit was uncanny, as the Clifton Business Association was planning to file its own nuisance lawsuit.