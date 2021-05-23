CPD: Shooting under investigation near UC campus

CINCINNATI — Police are investigating a shooting near University of Cincinnati's campus that prompted campus security to send an emergency alert to students Sunday evening.

UC Public Safety sent an alert indicating there was an emergency on Short Vine Street near Mio's Pizza around 5:30 p.m. Sunday, followed soon after by a message warning students to "stay at your location" and to "be observant/take action as needed."

UC Alert-Police on scene of emergency. If safe, stay at your location. Be observant / take action as needed. More info soon. — UC Public Safety (@UCPublicSafety) May 23, 2021

District 4 officers said a person was shot in the area. Officials on scene said the shooting happened when suspects attempted to steal the victim's car. Police said the person shot will survive.

Police said they are looking for four men who may have been involved and were last seen running north.

UC Public Safety issued an all-clear message to students around 5:50 p.m. saying there was no threat to the area.