Cincinnati's Children Hospital opens new facility

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati Children's Hospital opened a new emergency department and urgent care facility on the main campus in Avondale Saturday morning.

The facility is located in the New Critical Care Building, also known as Location G.

The emergency department encompasses 90,000 square feet, making it triple the size of the previous facility.

Staff with the hospital said the size allows the hospital to provide more safe to care for patients, enables convenient access to essential medical services and includes state-of-the-art mental health treatment rooms.

In addition, the new facility also uses imaging services so pediatric patients can receive MRIs, X-rays, CT scans or ultrasounds without the need to travel to a separate building.

Staff said patients and families receiving care at the emergency department and urgent care will be able to fill medications at the on-site 24-hour pharmacy.

“We heard from our patients and families early on in the design process about how we can improve upon their experience when coming to the Emergency Department, and we incorporated their feedback,” said Steve Davis, MD, chief operating officer at Cincinnati Children’s. “By having imaging, pharmacy, and labs at one location, patients can get everything done in our new Emergency Department and not have to go elsewhere in the hospital. This new location offers great care alongside great convenience.”

According to staff, Cincinnati Children's main campus has more than 100,000 annual visits to the emergency department and urgent care, making it one of the busiest hospitals in the nation.

Staff said their pediatric emergency services teams care for children and teens with a broad range of illnesses and injuries — this includes simple medical emergencies to complex trauma cases that include car crashes and brain injuries. Staff said the facility also cares for the ever-increasing number of youths experiencing a mental health crisis.

Patients with behavior or mental health concerns can now receive care in one of 12 new treatment rooms dedicated to their specialized needs, according to staff.

Staff said the emergency department will also feature:

