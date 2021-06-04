Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden voted #1 in the nation by USA Today 10Best article

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Garden is the best zoo in the nation, according to a USA Today 10Best article.

It was voted the top wildlife park on a list of the 10 best by a panel of experts and the site’s editors.

“It’s wonderful to be recognized for being a great Zoo and a great Botanical Garden,” Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden director Thane Maynard said in a news relese. “Some people who come here to see Fiona or Rico are surprised to discover that they are surrounded by a world-class botanical garden! We thank everyone who voted for us in both categories.”

The article cites the hippopotamus exhibit and our very own Fiona, as well as the meerkat bubble and cheetah racing show as some highlights of the zoo-going experience.

Manatee Springs’ conservation of the Florida manatee and the Night Hunters exhibit were also mentioned.