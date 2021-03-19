Cincinnati to hold teen career expo for summer 2021

CINCINNATI — If you are a teen looking for a summer job, the City of Cincinnati wants to help connect you to local nonprofits and corporations who are offering work for the upcoming season.

The Cincinnati Recreation Commission (CRC) partnered with Youth to Work to host the 15th Annual Mayor's Career Expo in April.

Youth to Work has been around since 2011, and it's designed to give teens between the ages of 14 and 18 years old a running start into a career of their choice. Some of the jobs include fire cadet, construction worker and recreation worker.

The program had to be put on hold in 2020 due to COVID-19, and Greg Walker with the CRC said this caused many teens and their families to struggle financially.

"These kids are coming back and saying if it weren’t for Mom receiving the stimulus check, we wouldn't have lights on for another month," Walker said. "Anybody says teenagers are lazy, I dare you to come over to the side and see how badly these kids wanna work."

The career expo will be held virtually on April 9, and teens who wish to attend must register here by March 31.