Cincinnati sues VineBrook Homes after 'repeated violations,' breach of settlement agreement

CINCINNATI — VineBrook Homes, the owner of approximately 950 properties in Cincinnati, is being sued by the city.

The lawsuit alleges that VineBrook and its affiliates breached a 2021 lawsuit settlement agreement. The complaint also points to multiple reports of "public nuisance, civil conspiracy, and intentional, repeated violations of both Ohio Landlord Tenant Act and Cincinnati Municipal Code."

VineBrook has an extensive history of building, health and safety code violations, the city said.

“We have no tolerance for investors who come into Cincinnati, let properties degrade, and exploit tenants," Mayor Aftab Pureval said. "VineBrook’s neglectful behavior has caused significant harm to renters, and the City of Cincinnati will fight back with everything we have to protect our residents."

VineBrook was previously sued by the City in July 2021 for unpaid water bills and civil finds of more than $600,000. The case reached a settlement where the company agreed to fix its issues and cease eviction practices.

Despite the settlement, City Manager Sheryl Long said the property company continues to fall short.

“The city refuses to accept these unfair practices and will stand alongside our citizens demanding change,” Long said

The property company — which is the largest of several institutional investors acquiring single-family homes in Cincinnati — owns roughly 2,300 other properties around the Tri-State region. The area is VineBrook's largest geographic market, representing more than 10% of the total value in its 24,153 homes nationwide.

Out of property owners in the Greater Cincinnati area, VineBrook also ranks first in Hamilton County's eviction filings.

WCPO's I-Team previously found that 11 different VineBrook affiliates filed for 1,450 evictions since 2018, including 302 in the first eight months of 2022. Its monthly average number of eviction filings increased 40% in 2022 compared to 2021.

In December 2022, VineBrook told WCPO that most of its nearly 10,000 residents avoid eviction by paying their bills.

"Eviction is a last resort and VineBrook works to avoid this outcome at all times," the company said in a statement.

The lawsuit against VineBrook comes a little over a week after the City of Cincinnati sued a Hartwell apartment building, and Pureval said a task force would be formed to address neglect by landlords citywide.

Hartwell's Williamsburg Apartment complex houses more than 1,000 tenants and has multiple reports of lack of heat and water, flooding and rodent infestations that all went allegedly unaddressed by the complex.

Pureval said the living conditions at Williamsburg were "conditions that no human being should live in."

