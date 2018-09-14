CINCINNATI -- There is some bad news for all 90's babies and anyone loves the 90's. The Cincinnati leg of the 'I Love the 90's Tour' concert scheduled for tonight at U.S. Bank Arena has been canceled.

U.S. Bank's website only says this stop of the tour has been canceled due to "unforeseen circumstances."

Refunds are available to anyone who bought a ticket to the concert from wherever the ticket was purchased from.