Cincinnati Public Schools collecting toys for students experiencing homelessness

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati Public Schools will be collecting new, unwrapped toys, books and clothing for students in the district experiencing homelessness this weekend.

Those looking to donate can drop off their gifts from 12 p.m. to 4. p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 11 at Woodward High School, located at 7005 Reading Road.

The toy drive is part of the district's Project Connect, a program founded in 1996 to advocate for and serve students affected by homelessness in the Cincinnati region.

"As the gap between livable wages and affordable housing continues to grow, so do the number of children in the Cincinnati area without stable housing," said Rebeka Beach, Project Connect manager, in a press release. "The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic continues to perpetuate poverty in our community. We hope to ease some of the burden of the holidays on our families and bring smiles to the faces of some of our district's most vulnerable children."

There are roughly 3,500 students whose families are experiencing homelessness in the Cincinnati Public School district, according to Beach.