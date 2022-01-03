Watch
Cincinnati Public Libraries reducing hours because of staffing shortages

Schmidt, Madison
Posted at 6:38 PM, Jan 03, 2022
CINCINNATI — All Cincinnati and Hamilton County Public Library locations are temporarily changing their hours because of staffing shortages.

From Jan. 4 - Jan. 8 hours will differ and the situation will be re-assessed on Jan. 7 to determine whether the altered hours will need to continue further, according to a press release from the Cincinnati Public Library.

During those days, libraries will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Locations that were normally open on Sundays will still do so from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

The virtual information center will remain open during regular hours. Materials that can be downloaded or streamed from the library will also be unaffected.

