CINCINNATI — Pride and dedication can show up in many forms. Some display flags outside their home, others put bumper stickers on their cars. And then there are those who go above and beyond with the permanent gesture of commitment in the form of a tattoo.

There is no shortage of that level of enthusiasm here in Cincinnati.

Cincy-native Robert Sieber is the culinary director for the Snow Lodge in Aspen, Colorado and the Surf Lodge in Montauk and has been featured on the Bravo reality show "Summer House."

His ink was recently featured by Skyline when the company took to Instagram to highlight some of its most loyal fans who are forever marked with this unique style of chili.

Sieber has a lot of tattoos but says the Skyline chili is one of his favorites.

"Skyline has always been my favorite thing to eat. I used to ride scooters with my friends to Skyline from our house as much as possible and stuff when we were growing up," Seiber said.

Sieber only comes back to Cincinnati once or twice a year and he said Skyline is always his first stop when he leaves the airport.

Sieber got the tattoo two years ago from Mario Johnston at White Crane in West Chester. He said while Johnston was tattooing him, he stopped and said "I gotta be honest with you, I've never been to Skyline before."

While Cincinnati chili isn't for everyone, it clearly has had a massive impact on this successful young chef.

Sieber isn't the only Cincinnati chili fan to dedicate their skin to the cause.

Vikki Righ and her best friend got matching Skyline tattoos. She got a coney and her friend got a chilito.

Photo by: @theartsyalien Vikki's tattoo

Vikki said the reason behind the tattoos is "Skyline slaps."

Artist Kassidy Autumn created both of the above pieces. She said she's done at least three chili pieces so far.

We asked people to share their Cincinnati tattoos on social media.

Here are some of the submissions:

Photo by: Lauren Idle

Photo by: Kailynn McComas

Photo by: Davey Bear

Photo by: Kelly Ann

