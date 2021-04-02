Cincinnati Police searching for missing teenager

CINCINNATI — Authorities are asking for the public’s assistance locating 15-year-old Nevaeh Miller.

Miller was last seen March 15 around 6 p.m. when she left home and did not return.

She has not been in contact with any family members and has been known to frequent the area near Linn Street. and Liberty Street.

Miller is 5-foot-10 inches tall and weighs 145 pounds.

Anyone with information regarding Miller’s whereabouts is asked to call Det. Williams with the Cincinnati Police Department at 513-263-8333.