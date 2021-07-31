Cincinnati Police dedicate room to cadet killed by gun violence

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Police Department honored a cadet who lost her life to gun violence – the youth services unit dedicated a room to Aurora McCarter, who was killed last year, hoping it will spark positive change in the community.

“She made everybody smile. She was just like a great cadet, you would have been very great to meet her,” police cadet Ka-Lija Todd said. “It would have been very great, like she was extremely sweet, and I feel like everybody should get to know her even though she’s not on this Earth with us anymore.”

The walls of the Aurora McCarter teen room are a canvas – the plan is to decorate the walls with art in her memory.

“I think it’s going to be a special place and a safe place that young people can come and spend time,” Cincinnati Police chief Eliot Isaac said.

The goal is to prevent what happened to McCarter from happening to anyone else – to put an end to youth violence.

“It takes everyone to solve this problem, we all need to be a part of the solution,” Isaac said.

Groups from across the Tri-State have stepped up to play their part. Q-KIDZ Dance Team is putting their emotion into art and their “Stop the Violence” musical.

“I hope it is life-changing for someone, you know, I hope it gives them the message to put the noise down,” Q-KIDZ Dance Team founder and director Marquicia Jones-Woods said. “I hope it give the message of love that we need more love.”

The Q-KIDZ will perform “Stop the Violence” at Smale Park August 13 and at Washington Park on August 15.

“Dance is an outlet for my kids,” Jones-Woods said. “Dance is the opportunity for them to company and release whatever is going on with their day-to-day life. They can come in here and they can leave it on the dance floor.”

Organizers said any community interaction with the city’s youth

“To see, you know, other organizations willing to engage with our young people – I think that’s going to make a difference.” Isaac said. “We’ll see, you know, our city turn the corner.”

