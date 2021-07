CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing woman.

The family of Lauren Breitbart, 28, last heard from her on June 19.

She contacted her family and told them she left a recovery facility in Kentucky and was on Stillwell Road.

Anyone with information regarding Breitbart’s location should contact Det. Gina Scott at 513-979-4427 or Det. Nedra Ward at 513-569-8615.