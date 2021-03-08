Cincinnati Music Festival postponed to 2022

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Music Festival has been postponed for the second consecutive year because of the pandemic, organizers announced on Monday.

The event has been postponed to July 21-23, 2022, at Paul Brown Stadium. Festival organizers are working to confirm the same acts, including Janet Jackson, Snoop Dogg and Charlie Wilson. A finalized lineup will be announced in the next few months.

The music festival is one of the largest in the country, typically drawing more than 90,000 people and creating an economic impact of $107 million for the city, according to organizers.

“The postponement of the 2020 and now 2021 Cincinnati Music Festival is a disappointment to all of us, but the safety and well-being of our guests and artists is our primary concern,” festival promoter Joe Santangelo said in a statement. “We are grateful to all of the performers including Janet Jackson, Snoop Dogg, Charlie Wilson and Fantasia, among others, who are working to adjust their schedules to join us in 2022.”

A virtual event will be offered in July to celebrate the history of the Cincinnati Music Festival. Details will be released in the spring.

Ticket holders have the following options:

Keep your ticket for 2022: Your ticket will work for entry to the 2022 show. To avoid confusion, your ticket will be replaced by the original point of purchase with a new ticket (same seat location) and new dates later this year.

Ticketmaster will be sending fans that purchased a ticket through them an email with an easy click-thru link to request a refund.

If you purchased your tickets by calling the Santangelo Group at (513) 924-0900, you will have the option for a refund as well. You will simply need to mail your tickets back and, once received, a refund will be issued. Call or send an email to start the process at (513) 924-0900 or contactus@cincymusicfestival.com.

If you purchased tickets through a third-party vendor like Vivid Seats or Stub Hub, please return to your original point of purchase to obtain information about your options.

Click here for more information on the Cincinnati Music Festival.