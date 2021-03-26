Menu

Cincinnati Metro holds virtual career fair for more drivers as routes expand

Posted at 5:38 AM, Mar 26, 2021
CINCINNATI — As Cincinnati Metro prepares to expand some of their bus routes, they are holding a virtual career fair to hire more bus drivers to handle the increased workload.

The "Reinventing Metro" plan is a direct result of voters passing a tax levy in 2020, and part of the plan involves faster bus services, shorter crosstown routes and 24-hour service on major corridors.

In order to make these plans a reality though, Metro needs to hire at least 24 new bus drivers.

Drivers can make $16 an hour at first, but that can go up to $27 an hour. The jobs also come with full health, dental and retirement benefits.

People also don't need their CDL license in order to be considered for the jobs. Metro will train and reimburse people for the cost of getting their CDL license.

Metro said they value their employees and because of that, they still have Plexiglass barriers up to protect drivers from others during the COVID-19 pandemic.

You can find these positions, and others with Metro here.

