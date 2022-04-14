Cincinnati mayor Aftab Pureval announces birth of second son, paternity leave

CINCINNATI — Mayor Aftab Pureval is going on paternity leave.

Pureval announced Thursday the birth of his and wife Whitney's second son, Rami Whitis Karma Pureval.

"Our son Bodhi is excited to step into his role as big brother and we are grateful for the love and support we’ve received from so many Cincinnatians already," Pureval said in a statement.

While he will be in touch with staff, Pureval said he will take a two-week paternity leave to support his family.

"Paid leave is so critical for all our families. It’s been proven to boost employee morale and retention, improve outcomes for children, and increase gender equity at home and in the workplace," Pureval said. "Here in the city of Cincinnati, we offer six weeks of paid leave to city employees. Although I will only be clearing my calendar for two weeks, it is important to me to set an example for other expectant fathers and to support my family during this time."

Vice Mayor Jan-Michele Kearney will preside over the two council meetings Pureval is scheduled to miss. The mayor said he will also limit his public schedule for 10 weeks following his return.

"Although not present in City Hall for this two-week period, I will still be serving Cincinnatians as their Mayor – including with availability as needed for emergency or other urgent matters," said Pureval.

