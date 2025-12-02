Cincinnati man sentenced to decade in prison for meth, fentanyl trafficking, district attorney says

CINCINNATI — A Cincinnati man was sentenced Tuesday to a decade in prison for trafficking large amounts of methamphetamine and fentanyl, said Dominick S. Gerace II, the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Ohio.

Gerace said Dominic Lindsey, 35, was sentenced to 120 months for drug trafficking bulk amounts of the two drugs.

Lindsey's drugs were cut with xylazine, a horse tranquilizer that commonly prevents Narcan from counteracting fentanyl overdose deaths, Gerace said. In 2023, the White House designated the substance as an emerging threat, and we talked with local organizations that said it's been a threat locally for years.

Lindsey, who was federally charged in April 2024 and pleaded guilty in November, knowingly sold narcotics at a high level in January 2024. Gerace said Lindsey was personally responsible for more than a kilogram of meth and bulk quantities of fentanyl and fentanyl analogue.

Lindsey had also been convicted of and sentenced to more than a dozen local offenses in Cincinnati, including multiple drug and firearm offenses. In 2017, Lindsey was arrested in Cincinnati carrying a pound of fentanyl, heroin and U-47700, which is an opium derivative that's seven times stronger than morphine. Officials later found and seized another pound of U-47700 sent to Lindsey from Hong Kong.

Outside of drug charges, Gerace said Lindsey was also convicted for aggravated assault with a firearm after he shot someone in the back of the neck.

When Lindsey was arrested for this most recent federal crime, he was still under court supervision for prior offenses.

