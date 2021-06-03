Cincinnati Library invites kids to "Discover" the city with summer learning program

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati and Hamilton County Public Library is partnering with local organizations to encourage kids to continue learning during the summer.

The “Discover Summer” program offers different educational activities with lessons from places like the Cincinnati Museum Center, Cincinnati Observatory, and the YMCA.

The goal of the program is to keep young minds engaged all summer.

“We’re really trying to bring together the entire community to enrich kids,” Library director Paula Brehm-Heeger said. “The families that want to get out there and start experiencing this summer really have a full experience, not just with us, but with all other resources in the area.”

Activity booklets for kids and teens are available at all library locations across the Tri-State.

As an incentive, prizes are offered for competing five activities in the booklet. They include LEGO sets, headphones and gift cards.

Participation is open to kids of all ages and no library card is required.

