Cincinnati landlord found guilty of violating stalking order

CINCINNATI — John Klosterman, the 71-year-old longtime Cincinnati landlord accused of repeatedly violating a civil stalking order for his former tenant, has been found guilty on multiple charges.

On Thursday, a jury found Klosterman guilty on one count of menacing by stalking and two counts related to violating the victim’s civil protection order.

Klosterman has allegedly failed to pay $167,125 in damages he's been ordered to pay to 20 women who accused him of sexually harassing them. The payment requirement was a part of a Consent Decree passed down by federal prosecutors, who said he also failed to make good on the stipulation prohibiting him from managing rental housing and interacting with tenants.

Klosterman and his wife could be fined up to $100,000 for each violation of the Consent Decree, according to a federal statute cited in the agreement.

He is scheduled to be sentenced for the stalking-related charges on Aug. 16.