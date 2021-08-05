Watch
Cincinnati landlord found guilty of violating stalking order

Eric Clajus
John Klosterman in court Thursday
Posted at 2:38 PM, Aug 05, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-05 14:38:37-04

CINCINNATI — John Klosterman, the 71-year-old longtime Cincinnati landlord accused of repeatedly violating a civil stalking order for his former tenant, has been found guilty on multiple charges.

On Thursday, a jury found Klosterman guilty on one count of menacing by stalking and two counts related to violating the victim’s civil protection order.

RELATED: Cincinnati landlord goes back to jail after allegedly violating stalking order

Klosterman has allegedly failed to pay $167,125 in damages he's been ordered to pay to 20 women who accused him of sexually harassing them. The payment requirement was a part of a Consent Decree passed down by federal prosecutors, who said he also failed to make good on the stipulation prohibiting him from managing rental housing and interacting with tenants.

RELATED: Federal prosecutors ask judge to hold Cincinnati landlord in contempt for violating Consent Decree

Klosterman and his wife could be fined up to $100,000 for each violation of the Consent Decree, according to a federal statute cited in the agreement.

He is scheduled to be sentenced for the stalking-related charges on Aug. 16.

