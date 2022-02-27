Cincinnati Home and Garden Show returns, provides opportunity for local business

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Home and Garden Show has returned after being forced to cancel the two years as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

For locally-owned businesses, the event can help draw in new customers.

“It probably generates maybe 25% of our yearly business,” said Jim Light, who works with Weaver Barns. “They may not buy it at the show, but we'll plant a seed.”

Light said business surged last year, even without the Cincinnati Home and Garden Show. He said he thinks it’s partly due to people changing their habits during the pandemic.

The show has been held in Cincinnati for more than 50 years. At the Duke Energy Convention Center, more than 350 vendors have come together to show off home and landscaping products from grills to playgrounds to interior design.

“I talked to someone yesterday, all he needs is four or five great leads and it carries him through the year for business,” said Kelly Scott, who serves as the show’s assistant show manager.

Rising prices are still a challenge for the industry, however.

“Because of the inflation of everything, our buildings have probably gone up 25% In the last two years,” he said. “That’s unforeseen.”

Show officials said that’s why the event can be helpful for customers working on home projects.

“If you come here, you have the opportunity to meet them, work with them and they're the experts,” Scott said. “They can really tell you how long it would be or how expensive it would be.”

Tickets start at $12 for adults when purchased online. They are $14 at the door. Children ages 12 and under get in for free.

The show runs until 6 p.m. on Sunday and for four more days the following week, starting on Thursday.